Advertisement

Pitt County middle school going virtual after COVID-19 cases

(WITN)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County middle school is going virtual after reported cases of COVID-19.

Pitt County Schools says that cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines are impacting E.B. Aycock’s 8th grade classrooms.

“Out of an abundance of caution, these classrooms will be closed for face-to-face learning and will move to virtual instruction until Tuesday, May 11, 2021, when students can return,” the system said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash
UPDATE: Weekend robbery arrests not connected to ECU Alert
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Wayne County man dies in ATV accident

Latest News

UPDATE: Weekend robbery arrests not connected to ECU Alert
UPDATE: Weekend robbery arrests not connected to ECU Alert
Shooting investigation in Jacksonville
Reward increased for information in fatal Jacksonville shooting
How to prepare your kids to return to school if they've only been learning remotely
How to prepare your kids to return to the classroom
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
Health care provider addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns
Health care provider addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns