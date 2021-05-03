Pitt County middle school going virtual after COVID-19 cases
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County middle school is going virtual after reported cases of COVID-19.
Pitt County Schools says that cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines are impacting E.B. Aycock’s 8th grade classrooms.
“Out of an abundance of caution, these classrooms will be closed for face-to-face learning and will move to virtual instruction until Tuesday, May 11, 2021, when students can return,” the system said.
