Pitt County middle school going virtual after COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County middle school is going virtual after reported cases of COVID-19.

Pitt County Schools says that cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines are impacting E.B. Aycock’s 8th grade classrooms.

“Out of an abundance of caution, these classrooms will be closed for face-to-face learning and will move to virtual instruction until Tuesday, May 11, 2021, when students can return,” the system said.

