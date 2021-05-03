Advertisement

Mental Health Matters: Vidant Health launching virtual series for month of May

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Vidant Health is working to reduce the stigma.

Vidant Health is launching Mental Health Matters, which is a virtual community education series every Wednesday in May from 3- 4 p.m. The series will be facilitated by experts on stress management, substance misuse, COVID-19 and mental health.

Organizers say the series is especially important this year, as the pandemic has negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders. During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety of depression, which is up from last year.

Each event is free and has an audience interactive feature. To attend, click here.

If you are no longer feeling like yourself and need help, call the mental health crisis help line at 855-273-TALK.

