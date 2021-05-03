Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
UPDATE: Weekend robbery arrests not connected to ECU Alert
Wayne County man dies in ATV accident

Latest News

Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Severe storms developing over ENC
The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures...
New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe
FILE – Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account