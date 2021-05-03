Lenoir County detours during road closures on Mark Smith Road

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several closures are scheduled in Lenoir County while the NCDOT replaces pipes.

Starting Tuesday, different sections of Mark Smith Road will be closed through June 4.

The first closure will be near John Green Smith Road and begin at 8 am Tuesday.

Crews will replace failing crossline pipes during the closures ahead of resurfacing the roadway.

NCDOT says drivers should prepare for delays if traveling in the area and see posted detours.

