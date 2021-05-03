Kinston’s Niejel Wilkins wins triple jump for ECU at Virginia Grand Prix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (ECU) – East Carolina concluded its 2021 outdoor regular season over the weekend at the Virginia Grand Prix, winning four events at Lannigan Field.

With the small group that we took to Virginia, I felt like everybody performed outstanding,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “Most of the performances from this meet moved us up on the conference list. The competition was great, and the weather was perfect for us to achieve these marks. Now, we turn our attention to the conference championships in two weeks.”

Sommer Knight broke the outdoor pole vault school record, winning the event title with a mark of 4.18 meters. She holds the top total in the conference heading to the league championships.

Niejel Wilkins also won the triple jump, posting a mark of 15.48 meters to move into second place on the AAC performance list. It is also the fifth-best effort in outdoor program history.

Other event winners included Brooke Stith in the triple jump (12.47m) and Royal Burris in the 200-meter dash (21.13).

Up Next: The American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships are scheduled for May 14-16 in Tampa, Fla.

