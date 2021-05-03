Advertisement

Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack

(HNN File)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston say a man is in critical condition after being attacked in a parking lot.

On Sunday around 12:22 a.m., officers were investigating a report of someone tampering with vehicles in a parking lot on the 100 block of W. Gordon Street.

Police did not find anyone matching the description given by the caller but they did find Jeffery Hill, 57, of Kinston, lying on the ground with injuries to his face.

Hill was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

If you have information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

