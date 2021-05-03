Jim’s Forecast: Hot and muggy Tuesday

Quick Forecast

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated late day storm possible. Highs near 91°. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening storm possible. Lows near 71°. Winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny morning with scattered storms late in the afternoon. Highs near 87°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Southwest winds at 10-20 mph will bring plenty of heat on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will climb to 91° inland to near 80° on the coast with an outside chance for a late day thunderstorm. Climbing humidity levels will make it feel like the upper 90s this afternoon.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Rising temperatures, higher humidity and an incoming cold front will bring another round of afternoon/evening thunderstorms Wednesday. We’ll have a low risk for a few strong to severe storms with the greatest risk arriving in the late afternoon and lasting a few hours after sunset. We will shake the showers by Thursday only to see them return again by Friday. Highs will go from near 90° Wednesday to the low to mid 70s by Thursday with another dip to the upper 60s on Friday.