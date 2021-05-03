Health care provider addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After several months of high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, desire for the virus protection is dropping.

“We definitely have seen a decline in people wanting to get the vaccine,” said Ann Pike, the Nursing Supervisor for the Jones County Health Department.

“I ain’t really going to get it, I don’t want it,” said Matthew Mercer, who feels there hasn’t been enough research yet supporting the vaccine’s safety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website disputes that, “These vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”

Another worry we’ve heard is the shot could be giving people the actual virus, but Pike assures that’s a misconception, “It’s not giving you COVID, just like the flu shot isn’t giving you the flu.”

The CDC’s website also says it is safe for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine too. “It is perfectly safe for pregnant women, breastfeeding women to take the vaccine,” said Pike.

Some wonder why they should get the shot when they still have to wear a mask.

Pike points out as more and more become fully vaccinated, we’re already starting to see rollbacks, “We’ve already made it to the point we’re at today. We don’t have to wear a mask while we’re outside now.”

The Jones County Health Department did have a vaccine clinic once a week, but when demand dropped they transferred to appointment-only shots.

To get your COVID-19 vaccine in Jones County, call (252) 448-9111.

