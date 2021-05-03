Greene County COVID-19 testing site moving locations

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Community testing in Greene County is changing locations starting Monday.

Testing will be at the Greene County Community Center at 814 W. Harper Street in Snow Hill.

Testing will continue to be on Mondays and Thursdays, but hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no testing on Memorial Day and no more testing at the Farmers Market.

