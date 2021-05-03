Educators in ENC are getting ready for Summer School

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a little less than a month since Governor Roy Cooper signed a law requiring school districts offer in-person summer school opportunities for students who have been struggling with virtual learning, and now some local schools are finalizing their plans.

In Craven County, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tosha Diggs and her team have been working out how to run their summer school programs for grades K-12. Part of the new law requires the schools offer face-to-face instruction.

“We do have families that have chosen and students who have thrived with virtual instruction, but we know the majority of them wanted face-to-face instruction during this entire time and with the requirement for summer school to be face-to-face it will help us get back into the norm of the traditional school setting,” explained Dr. Diggs.

Dr. Diggs also says the school system tried to work around wanting both students and staff to still have a break from school despite having summer school, so they chose to offer instruction four days a week.

For educators like Ashley Faulkenberry who is the Principal at Trent Park Elementary School in New Bern, the need for this additional classroom time is huge.

“There is a large percentage that there is a need for and not just for at-risk but for everyone because even if the kids are on grade level there is still some need because of the time they missed,” said Faulkenberry.

Summer school in Craven County will run from June 7th, through July 15th. Leaders with the school system say they strongly encourage families to take advantage of these learning opportunities for their children to help ensure they are ready to go for the start of the new school year in the fall.

You can find more information on the Craven County Schools plan for summer school here, https://www.cravenk12.org/

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.