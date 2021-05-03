Charlie’s Forecast: Severe storms developing over ENC

Current Warnings/Watches

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington Counties until 3:00 p.m. The storms are moving northeast at 15 mph. Radar has indicated a potential for 60+ mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Areas of concern include: Kilkenny, Ponzer, Pungo, Leechville, and Alligator Lake.

Hail tracks from a severe thunderstorm near Pungo, NC 5-3-21 (Charlie Ironmonger)

Quick Forecast

Monday: Warm and muggy with scattered midday to evening showers and storms. Highs near 84°. Winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: Partial clearing after midnight. Lows near 69°. Winds out of the south to southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 90°. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

After a relatively dry month of April, rain chances are picking up as we head into May. A warm front will move through on Monday with scattered showers and storms from midday through sunset. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible from late afternoon through sunset. The showers will move out by midnight, giving us leaving us mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday before another rain chance arrives Wednesday. Highs will go from the mid 80s Monday to the around 90 by Tuesday. Humidity is expected to climb along with our temperatures, so get ready for our first taste of summer time heat by Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Rising temperatures, higher humidity and an incoming cold front will bring another round of afternoon/evening thunderstorms Wednesday. This will bring a chance for a few strong to severe storms with the highest risk arriving in the late afternoon and lasting a few hours after sunset. We will shake the showers by Thursday only to see them return again by Friday. Highs will go from near 90° Wednesday to the low to mid 70s by Thursday with another dip to the upper 60s on Friday.