Beaufort County wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County woman has hit the jackpot and plans to share the wealth with her children.
Ola Gurganus of Bath bought her $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Bath General Store & Market on Carteret Street in Bath.
Gurganus claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.
Gurganus chose the lump sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,503.
Gurganus says she plans to share the money with her children.
Jumbo Bucks tickets launched in April. Five of the top $1 million prizes remain.
