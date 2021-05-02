Visitation being held for Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Family and friends of Andrew Brown Jr. gathered for visitation earlier today at the Horton’s Funeral Home and Cremations chapel at 509 Dobbs St. in Hertford.

A public viewing is now underway until 6 p.m. at The Museum of the Albemarle at 501 S. Water Street, Elizabeth City.

On Monday, the invite-only funeral will take place at noon at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City.

Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Brown’s funeral.

