Police investigate armed robbery near East Carolina University

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department along with East Carolina University officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before midnight, Saturday.

According to police, the robbery happened at 11:36 p.m. on Anderson St near E 10th St. in Greenville. The suspects were described as two black males, around 5′10″ in height, wearing all black clothing and black masks.

Police say, one of the suspects was armed with a black, long gun, possibly a rifle. They left the scene driving a black four-door Hyundai or Kia style vehicle with the left brake light burned out. They were last seen traveling west on 10th St.

The university says there appears to be no ongoing threat and normal operations can continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at (252) 329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

