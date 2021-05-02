Advertisement

Police investigate armed robbery near East Carolina University

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department along with East Carolina University officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before midnight, Saturday.

According to police, the robbery happened at 11:36 p.m. on Anderson St near E 10th St. in Greenville. The suspects were described as two black males, around 5′10″ in height, wearing all black clothing and black masks.

Police say, one of the suspects was armed with a black, long gun, possibly a rifle. They left the scene driving a black four-door Hyundai or Kia style vehicle with the left brake light burned out. They were last seen traveling west on 10th St.

The university says there appears to be no ongoing threat and normal operations can continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at (252) 329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County man dies in ATV accident
Fire Chief: Child dies in Thursday Pinetops fire
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
State audit of ECU information systems produces reportable findings
Peaceful protests as curfew extended
Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect

Latest News

Wallace Community Resource Fair
Community Resource Fair offers COVID-19 vaccine
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Thin clouds roll in as temperatures warm up
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Protests over the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. continue in Elizabeth City on Saturday.
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.