Advertisement

NCEL 05-01-21

NCEL 05-01-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County man dies in ATV accident
Fire Chief: Child dies in Thursday Pinetops fire
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
Peaceful protests as curfew extended
Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect
State audit of ECU information systems produces reportable findings

Latest News

Powerball 05-01-21
05-01-21 Powerball
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
NCEL 05-01-21
05-01-21 NCEL
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Thin clouds roll in as temperatures warm up