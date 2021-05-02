Community Resource Fair offers COVID-19 vaccine

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development and Duplin County Partnership for Children hosted a Community Resource Fair in Wallace, Saturday.

Attendees came out for food and fun. They even had the opportunity to receive a Covid-19 vaccination. Dr. Ricardo Valdivia and San Martin Medical partnered to provide the vaccine.

“Mt. Calvary continues to rigorously promote health and vaccine awareness through our Community Health Program so we are glad in particular to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with San Martin Medical based in Rocky Point to those interested today. We appreciate so many area agencies offering their support for this event.”

A number of different organizations attended the event, including Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, the Wallace Fire Department and more.

For more information on Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, click here.

