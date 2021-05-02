Advertisement

Community Resource Fair offers COVID-19 vaccine

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development and Duplin County Partnership for Children hosted a Community Resource Fair in Wallace, Saturday.

Attendees came out for food and fun. They even had the opportunity to receive a Covid-19 vaccination. Dr. Ricardo Valdivia and San Martin Medical partnered to provide the vaccine.

“Mt. Calvary continues to rigorously promote health and vaccine awareness through our Community Health Program so we are glad in particular to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with San Martin Medical based in Rocky Point to those interested today. We appreciate so many area agencies offering their support for this event.”

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development President, Dr. Jimmy T. Tate.

A number of different organizations attended the event, including Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, the Wallace Fire Department and more.

For more information on Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County man dies in ATV accident
Fire Chief: Child dies in Thursday Pinetops fire
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
State audit of ECU information systems produces reportable findings
Peaceful protests as curfew extended
Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect

Latest News

Police investigate armed robbery near East Carolina University
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Thin clouds roll in as temperatures warm up
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Protests over the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. continue in Elizabeth City on Saturday.
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.