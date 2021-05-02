Charlie’s Forecast: Rain showers finally return to the East Monday

Quick Forecast

Sunday Night: Clouds building. Lows near 66°. Winds out of the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday: Patchy sunshine with afternoon storms. Highs near 81°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Monday Night: Partial clearing after midnight. Lows near 69°. Winds out of the south to southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 90°. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday & Tuesday

After registering less than a quarter inch of rain over the last week, a low pressure system to our northwest will finally swing some spotty showers in from Virginia on Monday. Sun breaks will be a rarity as skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing around midday. The weak front that will power the showers will be clear of the East by Tuesday morning, giving us a break in the rain before Wednesday’s system rolls in. Highs will go from the low 80s Monday to the low 90s by Tuesday. Humidity is expected to climb along with our temperatures, so get ready for our first taste of summer time heat by Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Rising temperatures, higher humidity and another incoming cold front will help power evening thunderstorms come Wednesday. This will be our best chance of severe weather this week with the highest risk arriving in the late afternoon and lasting a few hours after sunset. We will shake the showers by Thursday only to see them return again by Friday. Highs will go from near 90° Wednesday to the low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday.