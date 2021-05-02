Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey says an investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Friday morning.

Chief Harvey says the woman was 26-years-old and from Winterville but her name isn’t being released at this time.

Harvey says a resident discovered the woman’s body on a bench near the Greenville Avenue beach access around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death but Harvey says they don’t suspect foul play.

The body was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.

