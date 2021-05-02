Advertisement

Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach, NC
Atlantic Beach, NC(witn)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey says an investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Friday morning.

Chief Harvey says the woman was 26-years-old and from Winterville but her name isn’t being released at this time.

Harvey says a resident discovered the woman’s body on a bench near the Greenville Avenue beach access around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death but Harvey says they don’t suspect foul play.

The body was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County man dies in ATV accident
Fire Chief: Child dies in Thursday Pinetops fire
State audit of ECU information systems produces reportable findings
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed
Peaceful protests as curfew extended
Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect

Latest News

Andrew Brown Jr. visitation
Visitation being held for Andrew Brown Jr.
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Thin clouds roll in as temperatures warm up
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Second weekend of protests over shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect
Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect