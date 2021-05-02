Advertisement

11-year-old injured in Rocky Mount shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -An 11-year-old boy is suffering from a head injury after a shooting in Rocky Mount.

When police went out to the shooting with injury call Saturday night around 8:35, they found the 11-year-old at the 1700 block of Lafeyette Circle.

According to police, the incident started near the intersection of Westwood Drive and York Street.

EMS took the boy to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

