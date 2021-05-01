Wayne County man dies in ATV accident

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investing after a 21- year- old was killed while riding a four-wheeler.

The accident happened Friday night, around 8:00 p.m. on a four-wheeler trail at Busco Beach.

The four-wheeler was driven on an uneven trail causing the ATV to bounce upwards onto it’s rear wheels.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was thrown backwards causing him to hit his head on the ATV. The man died at the scene from his injuries.

However, he was wearing head protection.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending next of kin notification.

