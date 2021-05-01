State audit of ECU information systems produces reportable findings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -An audit of the information systems at ECU by the Office of the State Auditor has produced what the audit terms “reportable findings.”

State Auditor Beth Wood says, “The results of our audit disclosed findings considered reportable under generally accepted government auditing standards. However, the results of our audit contain confidential information and cannot be released to the public in accordance with North Carolina General Statutes §132-6.1(c) and generally accepted government auditing standards.”

The findings were reported to East Carolina University management by a separate report in accordance with those standards and says they should also be kept confidential as provided in North Carolina General Statutes §132-6.1(c).

WITN asked ECU for comment on the audit.

Chief Communications Officer Jeannine Hutson says, “The State Auditor’s report looked at ECU’s IT controls. In order to protect the security of all state institutions and agencies, all of the State Auditor reports of this nature are confidential. ECU’s Internal Audit department will complete a follow-up review and report back to the State Auditor by July 23, 2021.”

The report also says the audit took 3,092 hours to complete at an approximate cost of $321,568.

