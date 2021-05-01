St. Peter school community speaks up for principal whose contract was not renewed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Parents and students lined up outside St. Peter Catholic School in Greenville Friday morning to support their principal after they say the Diocese of Raleigh did not renew her contract.

Those who showed up say that decision isn’t right, especially for someone who has given decades to the school as a teacher, leader and even a parent herself.

Some as young as fourth grade were learning the importance of speaking up. Along with the rest of the school community, they lined up outside to support someone they say has supported them.

Student Sailor Godwin said, “If we don’t show some love for our principal, then a bunch of things could change and I don’t want anything to change.”

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Raleigh says they cannot comment on specific personnel matters. They did however refer us to a letter from the pastor. Part of it reads, “The support from our school community for Ms. Alexander is a testament to her legacy as a longtime part of the Saint Peter Catholic School family and also reinforces why it is best to communicate this news to you now, well in advance of the beginning of our new academic year next fall. This decision, however, will not be changed.”

Members of the school community say J.J. Alexander has been a teacher, and now the principal. She has been a part of the school for years. Most recently parents say she has guided them in a way they needed.

Parent Dana Garland says, “There is unity and harmony in this school that has not been here in years.”

They say the Diocese of Raleigh has decided not to renew her contract. She has been a teacher for 25 years, a graduate of the school, and her own children have gone there.

Parents are now worried about the direction of their school. Garland says, “She is a beautiful confidant, trusted, respected, admired. And I don’t know how this school is going to survive without her.”

The last year has not been easy on any school environment given the pandemic. Parents, like Jennifer Voos, say their principal knows health and safety are paramount. “Socially, mentally, it has taken a toll. And she recognized that. Being a mother herself, she knows what children need.”

And the students who know Alexander the best have found comfort and peace in her leadership.

Student Eleanor Gillen says, “When I was in second grade I had a hard time with math. And I still do. But she was always there for me and if I didn’t know a problem she would know that and would never call me and tried to help me. She tried to set me up with tutors.”

Parents say, “We love and support J.J. Alexander. For this school to thrive, she needs to stay in this position.”

The diocese says a search committee will be convened to identify a new principal for the fall and the diocese will continue to support St. Peter School moving forward with this change.

