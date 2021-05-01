Social justice group holds press conference in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Some protesters who were arrested in Elizabeth City on Tuesday when the curfew was at 8 p.m. called for several changes at a press conference on Saturday.

Reverend Curtis Gatewood, who is the founder of “Stop Killing Us Solutions Campaign,” started by saying the curfew was “unnecessary,” because all protests have been peaceful.

The curfew in Elizabeth City changed from 8 p.m. to midnight, to 6 a.m.

The curfew in Elizabeth City changed from 8 p.m. to midnight, to 6 a.m.

“I knew right away that was a problem,” Gatewood said. “It was an infringement of the Constitution, which gives all people the opportunity … to peacefully assemble.”

Gatewood acknowledged there were warnings prior to the arrests but said the authorities seemed to be “instigating the citizens,” and “escalating attention, rather than de-escalating and making sure they can remain peaceful.”

Gatewood was joined by another protester, Addonnis Jones, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Jones, who is a business owner and a parent, said seeing law enforcement in riot gear sends a "wrong image."

Jones, who is a business owner and a parent, said seeing law enforcement in riot gear sends a “wrong image.”

One of their demands at the press conference included holding all seven of the deputies involved in the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. accountable despite Sheriff Wooten’s statement that four of the deputies “never fired their weapons.”

“Four of those seven cops that shot Drew are back on the police force right now working,” Jones said. “Who’s to say they won’t be out there tonight when we’re protesting peacefully again tonight.”

The group also called for law enforcement officials who are at Elizabeth City State University to be “evicted immediately,” as there have been “no acts of violence from students nor the general public which justify law enforcement’s abrupt occupation of the city’s only Historically Black College and University (HBCU).”

