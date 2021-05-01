Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Protests continued in Elizabeth City Friday for a tenth night with a new midnight curfew in effect.

One thing that local protesters and a business owner say is that they have a problem with people coming from out of town to join in.

Activist Marie Franz says, ”You’ve got too many strange people coming into town. From now on we don’t want no outsiders in here if you aren’t from the Pasquotank County and surrounding areas.”

Jim Nye, owner of Hoppin’ Johnz says, “Stirring it up and trying to make it uglier than it already is, is worrisome.”

The protest Friday night looked a little different than it has the past few days with people sitting instead of walking.

Franz says, “We don’t have to run. We don’t have to walk. Too many people were coming out of town and trying to agitate us and it was getting tense. This is how we are going to do it from now on. Peaceful. And show the world how we do a real protest without violence.”

Nye says, “They’ve been very respectful, very cooperative. I’m a little concerned about the outside instigators who really aren’t here for the right reasons. They are trying to make this something it’s not.”

Franz says the protests will remain peaceful and continue until justice is served.

