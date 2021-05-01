Advertisement

Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect

Peaceful protests as curfew extended
Peaceful protests as curfew extended(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Protests continued in Elizabeth City Friday for a tenth night with a new midnight curfew in effect.

One thing that local protesters and a business owner say is that they have a problem with people coming from out of town to join in.

Activist Marie Franz says, ”You’ve got too many strange people coming into town. From now on we don’t want no outsiders in here if you aren’t from the Pasquotank County and surrounding areas.”

Jim Nye, owner of Hoppin’ Johnz says, “Stirring it up and trying to make it uglier than it already is, is worrisome.”

The protest Friday night looked a little different than it has the past few days with people sitting instead of walking.

Franz says, “We don’t have to run. We don’t have to walk. Too many people were coming out of town and trying to agitate us and it was getting tense. This is how we are going to do it from now on. Peaceful. And show the world how we do a real protest without violence.”

Nye says, “They’ve been very respectful, very cooperative. I’m a little concerned about the outside instigators who really aren’t here for the right reasons. They are trying to make this something it’s not.”

Franz says the protests will remain peaceful and continue until justice is served.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names of deputies involved in Brown shooting
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Brandon Carter
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
Jeromy Wiggins
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for dousing woman with nail polish remover and setting her on fire
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC

Latest News

State audit of ECU information systems produces reportable findings
Pitt County bridge replacement to begin Monday
Pitt County bridge replacement begins Monday
Biden admin. leaders in state promoting American Jobs Plan that allocates $80 billion to Amtrak
Biden administration leaders in state promoting Jobs Plan that allocates $80 billion to Amtrak
Procession held for deputy killed in Watauga County standoff
Procession held for deputy killed in Watauga County standoff