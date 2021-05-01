Advertisement

Pitt County bridge replacement begins Monday

Pitt County bridge replacement to begin Monday
Pitt County bridge replacement to begin Monday
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Construction on a new modern bridge begins next week in Pitt County.

North Carolina Department of Transportation leaders say the construction will affect the bridge on Staton Mill Road over Grindle Creek.

Construction begins Monday, with the $935,000 project expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

During construction, drivers can use Whichard Road, NC 903, Oakley Road, or Sweet Gum Grove Church Road.

Officials say plan ahead because your trip could take longer than usual near the work zone.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff releases names of deputies involved in Brown shooting
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Brandon Carter
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
Jeromy Wiggins
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for dousing woman with nail polish remover and setting her on fire
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC

Latest News

Peaceful protests as curfew extended
Protests continue in Elizabeth City for a 10th night, new curfew in effect
State audit of ECU information systems produces reportable findings
Biden admin. leaders in state promoting American Jobs Plan that allocates $80 billion to Amtrak
Biden administration leaders in state promoting Jobs Plan that allocates $80 billion to Amtrak
Procession held for deputy killed in Watauga County standoff
Procession held for deputy killed in Watauga County standoff