Pitt County bridge replacement begins Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Construction on a new modern bridge begins next week in Pitt County.

North Carolina Department of Transportation leaders say the construction will affect the bridge on Staton Mill Road over Grindle Creek.

Construction begins Monday, with the $935,000 project expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

During construction, drivers can use Whichard Road, NC 903, Oakley Road, or Sweet Gum Grove Church Road.

Officials say plan ahead because your trip could take longer than usual near the work zone.

