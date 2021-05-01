No. 10 ECU splits doubleheader at Wichita State Friday

Game 1 Box | Game 2 Box

WICHITA, Kan. – Gavin Williams didn’t allow a run over six shutout innings with nine strikeouts in game one of a doubleheader and Jace Kaminska tossed a complete game in game two as No. 10 East Carolina (29-8, 11-3) and Wichita State (21-16, 9-8) split a pair of games Friday at Eck Stadium in American Athletic Conference action.

Williams (6-0) allowed five hits, walked two and fanned nine for his fifth-straight win as a starter in the Pirates 10-0 seven inning victory. Landon Ginn worked the seventh for the Pirates retiring all three batters he faced.

ECU jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI bunt single by Zach Agnos. Connor Norby (double) and Thomas Francisco (single) put runners on the corners on the first three pitches of the game. With two outs, Agnos’ squeeze bunt down the third base line plated Norby for the early lead.

Preston Snavely (3-4) suffered the loss allowing six runs (all earned) on eight hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in three-plus innings. Creighton Hansen gave up two runs (both unearned) on three hits with a walk in two innings. Connery Peters (0.0 IP, 2 Rs, 2 BBs) and Cameron Bye (2.0 IP, 4 Ks) worked the final two frames.

Bryson Worrell’s solo home run to straight-away center with one out in the second pushed the Pirates lead to 2-0.

ECU extended its lead to five, 5-0, after hitting a pair of home runs in the third inning. Francisco started the frame with a solo shot to right field for his ninth consecutive multi-hit game. Three batters later Agnos blasted his third homer of the season to center scoring Seth Caddell in front of him, who walked following Francisco’s solo blast.

Three hits and a trio of Shocker errors culminated in three more runs for the Pirates who led 8-0 after four frames. Norby doubled to open the stanza and took third on an error by the right fielder. Francisco followed by reaching on an error that plated Norby for the first run. Seth Caddell doubled to left field putting runners on the corners and Moylan reached on another error pushing across Francisco. Agnos would drive in the last run when he grounded into a double play extending the lead to eight.

ECU would score a two more in the sixth when Worrell was hit by a pitch (CJ Boyd scored) and Giles grounded out to second plating Agnos to cap the scoring at 10-0.

Game Two Recap

Behind a complete game effort by Kaminska (5-0), Wichita State evened the series at one-all with a 12-2 win in seven innings. The Shockers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on Corrigan Bartlett’s two-run homer in the first inning. Ross Cadena singled up the middle with one out but was erased on a Paxton Wallace’s fielder’s choice. Bartlett sent a 2-1 offering to left-center, for his fourth home run of the season, staking the Shockers to an early lead.

The Pirates tied the game at two in the fourth inning scoring a pair of runs on two hits. With runners on first and second, Worrell singled up the middle scoring Lane Hoover, Ben Newton followed with a sac bunt that plated Alec Makarewicz for what would be ECU’s final run of the night.

Hunter Gibson’s two-run homer in the sixth put the Shockers up two, 4-2. Paxton Wallace single to left to start the frame chasing Jake Kuchmaner from the contest. Garrett Saylor recorded an out before Gibson’s blast to center recaptured the lead for Wichita State.

Kaminska allowed two runs (both earned) on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in his seven-inning effort.

Kuchmaner (2-2) suffered the loss allowing three runs (all earned) on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts over five-plus frames. ECU would use five arms out of the bullpen getting outings from Saylor (0.1 IP, 1 R), Matt Bridges (0.2 IP, 1 K), Cam Colmore (0.0 IP, 4 Rs), Nick Logusch (0.0 IP, 3 Rs) and Danny Beal (0.1 IP).

Wichita State batted around in the seventh scoring eight runs on eight hits with an ECU error capping the scoring at 12-2. Bartlett plated the first run on an infield single scoring Cadena. Gibson plated two more runs on the night with a two-run triple and David VanVooren scored on a passed ball. Chuck Ingram blasted a three-run home run to right field and Cadena’s sac fly to center pushed across Andrew Stewart for the game’s final run.

Worrell led four Pirates with multiple hits in the first game going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI. Agnos, Francisco and Norby each added a pair, while Agnos (three) and Francisco (two) also plated multiple runs.

Moylan led the Pirates offensively in the night session going 2-for-3, while Makarewicz, Norby and Worrell added base knocks. Norby extended his on-base streak to 44 games with his 1-for-4 night, while Francisco saw his streak end at 31 games following an 0-for-3 outing.

ECU and Wichita State returns to the diamond on Saturday, May 1 with a 3 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.

