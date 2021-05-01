Havelock, Tarboro and Northside all punch tickets to state football title games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock, Tarboro and Northside-Pinetown football teams all advanced to their respective state championship games with Eastern Regional Final victories Friday night.

FINAL SCORES

4A Eastern Regional Final

(3) New Bern (7-2) 14 - (1) Cardinal Gibbons (9-0) 30

3A Eastern Regional Final

(5) Western Alamance (9-1) 17 - (3) Havelock (10-0) 49

*3A State Championship: Havelock (10-0) vs. Charlotte Catholic (9-1) at UNC or NCSU - Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

2AA Eastern Regional Final

(2) St. Pauls (8-0) 34 - (1) Washington (7-2) 23

2A Eastern Regional Final

(3) Northeastern (6-3) 28 - (1) Reidsville (9-0) 49

1AA Eastern Regional Final

(2) Louisburg (6-3) 13 - (1) Tarboro (8-0) 66

*1AA State Championship: Tarboro (8-0) vs. East Surry (9-1) at UNC or NCSU - Saturday, May 8 at 12 p.m. or 5 p.m.

1A Eastern Regional Final

(5) Northside-Pinetown (8-2) 47 - (2) Northampton County (3-4) 6

*1A State Championship: Northside-Pinetown (8-2) vs. Murphy (9-1) at UNC or NCSU - Saturday, May 8 at 12 p.m. or 5 p.m.

