Fire Chief: Child dies in Thursday Pinetops fire

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) -A six -year-old boy died in a house fire Thursday night, according to Pinetops Fire Chief, Steve Burress.

Burress said the call to 310 N 2nd St came in around midnight. He explained upon arrival the two story house was fully involved.

The rest of the family escaped without injury, but they we’re unable to recover the boy.

Burress recalled, this marks the first fire loss in Pinetops since April 1990.

The chief did not want to disclose the name of the child and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

