Craven County spring fair returns

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County spring fair returns!

The Craven County Jaycee’s will be hosting the Craven County Spring Fair from Wednesday, May 19 until Sunday, May 23, 2021. This community outreach and fundraising event will be open daily.

The 2021 Spring Fair will feature thrilling rides, games, live entertainment, a wrestling match, and delicious fair food. The Jaycee’s will also be featuring a new midway provider, showcasing new attractions for our first fair since the pandemic started. Gate admission is $5. Individual ride tickets are available and unlimited ride wrist bands are available some nights.

