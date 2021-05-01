Charlie’s Forecast: Thin clouds roll in as temperatures warm up

Quick Forecast

Saturday Night: Clear and mild. Lows near 49°. Winds out of the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 82°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Sunday Night: Clouds building. Lows near 61°. Winds out of the southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Monday: Patchy sunshine with afternoon storms. Highs near 84°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Sunday

The high that kept us sunny and cool Saturday will be offshore Sunday morning. This will swing the winds around to the southwest and while a few high level clouds will roll by, most areas will still see mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the low 80s as the dry weather persists. The high will continue to pull further away as we head into Monday, allowing a few scattered showers into the East to start the work week.

Monday & Tuesday

A low pressure system to our northwest will try to swing some spotty showers in from Virginia on Monday. Sun breaks will become less frequent compared to our weekend of sunshine. The weak front that will power the showers will be clear of the East by Tuesday morning, giving us a break in the rain before Wednesday’s system rolls in. Highs will go from the mid 80s Monday to the upper 80s by Tuesday. Humidity is expected to climb along with our temperatures, so get ready for our first taste of summer time heat by Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

Rising temperatures, higher humidity and another incoming cold front will help power evening thunderstorms come Wednesday. This will be our best chance of severe weather this week with the highest risk arriving in the late afternoon and lasting a few hours after sunset. We won’t completely shake the showers by Thursday and Friday, however the rain coverage will be spotty and the intensity will be light to moderate. Highs will go from near 90° Wednesday to the low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. Our next day of dry weather will be Sunday as another weak system is expected by Saturday.