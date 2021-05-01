Biden administration leaders in state promoting Jobs Plan that allocates $80 billion to Amtrak

RALEIGH N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris were in Raleigh Friday promoting the Biden administration’s infrastructure and COVID-19 relief agenda.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Buttigieg visited a Teamsters Union hall, laboratories on North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus and Union Station.

The train station trip coincided with Amtrak’s 50th anniversary on Saturday.

Governor Roy Cooper and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner also were in attendance at the station. President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan would allocate $80 billion to help Amtrak.

