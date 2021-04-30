Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to stretch their points streak to nine games.

Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19th.

Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand.

Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory. Jakub Vrana scored for Detroit.

