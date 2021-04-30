Advertisement

Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings 3-1

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to stretch their points streak to nine games
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis...
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86), of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to stretch their points streak to nine games.

Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19th.

Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand.

Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory. Jakub Vrana scored for Detroit.

