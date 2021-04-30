Advertisement

State audit questions lawmakers actions to provide assistance to low-income residents during COVID

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina state audit says the details and timing of a coronavirus relief grant program created last year by the General Assembly made it more difficult for low-income families to obtain payments.

State Auditor Beth Wood released a performance audit of the “Extra Credit Grant” program on Thursday, which the Department of Revenue carried out.

Families received $335 to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic. The performance audit found low-income families didn’t receive payments because of the additional administrative steps during a short window of time.

The grant application has already been extended to May 31.

