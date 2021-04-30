South Central’s Hastings signs NLI to join UConn Softball

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central senior softball standout Alexis Hastings signed her National Letter of Intent to join the UConn softball program Friday afternoon.

Hastings has been fantastic for the Falcons the past two seasons. During her senior season, she’s hitting .704 with 26 runs scored, 19 hits, 11 RBI, and five home runs.

The South Central senior has overcome so much to get to this point, but thanks to the loving support of her family, coaches, teachers, and teammates, Hastings said this day is certainly one she’ll always remember.

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” said Hastings. “I’ve been dreaming about this day ever since I was a little girl and started playing this sport. I am overjoyed with so many emotions right now but overall grateful.”

