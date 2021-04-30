Advertisement

Snake sightings expected as weather warms

Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina
Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina(The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is warning residents of the potential for more snake sightings as we head into warmer months.

Snakes are commonly found along trails, in woods, crossing roads, and in our yards.

Wildlife diversity biologists say if you do see a snake, “do not be alarmed, do not kill it, give it plenty of room, and if you see a pine snake or rattlesnake, report it.”

Wildlife experts say 70% of snake bites occur when people try to kill or handle them.

Some of the 38 native snake species in North Carolina are in decline and are listed as threatened in the state.

Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina
Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina(The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)

Agency biologists are asking residents to report sightings of the northern pine snake and rattlesnakes, as they are among the native threatened species. These reports will help biologists learn more about the distribution of these snakes across the state.

Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina
Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina(The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)

If you see a pine snake or rattlesnake in the wild, you are asked to send an email to pinesnake@ncwildlife.org or rattlesnake@ncwildlife.org with a photo, date, time and location where the snake was spotted.

If you have a question about human-wildlife interactions you can call 866-318-2401, email HWI@ncwildlife.org or click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Brandon Carter
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
Sheriff releases names of deputies involved in Brown shooting
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
Jeromy Wiggins
DEPUTIES: Man wanted for dousing woman with nail polish remover and setting her on fire

Latest News

One person died after a fire on Albrittons Road in Lenoir County.
One person killed in early morning fire in Lenoir County
More arrests made as protests continue
Elizabeth City curfew to begin at midnight
The shooting happened during a standoff in Boone.
Procession held for deputy killed in Watauga County standoff
North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19.
NC Sen. Tillis says he feels great after cancer surgery