Snake sightings expected as weather warms
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is warning residents of the potential for more snake sightings as we head into warmer months.
Snakes are commonly found along trails, in woods, crossing roads, and in our yards.
Wildlife diversity biologists say if you do see a snake, “do not be alarmed, do not kill it, give it plenty of room, and if you see a pine snake or rattlesnake, report it.”
Wildlife experts say 70% of snake bites occur when people try to kill or handle them.
Some of the 38 native snake species in North Carolina are in decline and are listed as threatened in the state.
Agency biologists are asking residents to report sightings of the northern pine snake and rattlesnakes, as they are among the native threatened species. These reports will help biologists learn more about the distribution of these snakes across the state.
If you see a pine snake or rattlesnake in the wild, you are asked to send an email to pinesnake@ncwildlife.org or rattlesnake@ncwildlife.org with a photo, date, time and location where the snake was spotted.
If you have a question about human-wildlife interactions you can call 866-318-2401, email HWI@ncwildlife.org or click here.
