Snake sightings expected as weather warms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is warning residents of the potential for more snake sightings as we head into warmer months.

Snakes are commonly found along trails, in woods, crossing roads, and in our yards.

Wildlife diversity biologists say if you do see a snake, “do not be alarmed, do not kill it, give it plenty of room, and if you see a pine snake or rattlesnake, report it.”

Wildlife experts say 70% of snake bites occur when people try to kill or handle them.

“You can gently spray a snake with a garden hose to safely encourage it to leave your yard. You can also make your yard less hospitable for snakes by cleaning up clutter such as stick and rock piles, keeping your lawn mowed, closing gaps and holes in your siding and foundation, and sealing openings under doors, windows and around waterpipes. There are many ways we can coexist with snakes.”

Some of the 38 native snake species in North Carolina are in decline and are listed as threatened in the state.

Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina (The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)

Agency biologists are asking residents to report sightings of the northern pine snake and rattlesnakes, as they are among the native threatened species. These reports will help biologists learn more about the distribution of these snakes across the state.

“We have partnered with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to conduct surveys in the areas where pine snakes have either been seen or areas with potentially good habitat. It’s difficult to conserve a species when we don’t even know all the places it occurs. Assistance from citizens in recording and documenting the pine snake will be a huge help. Websites like HerpsofNC.org are great for helping people to identify snake species.”

Native Threatened Snakes Species in North Carolina (The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)

If you see a pine snake or rattlesnake in the wild, you are asked to send an email to pinesnake@ncwildlife.org or rattlesnake@ncwildlife.org with a photo, date, time and location where the snake was spotted.

If you have a question about human-wildlife interactions you can call 866-318-2401, email HWI@ncwildlife.org or click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.