Saving Graces: Charlie

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you are looking for an affectionate lap cat, Charlie is the guy for you.

Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say Charlie was found as a stray, but is now looking for a home of his own.

Charlie is friendly and is always up for cuddles, according to Saving Graces. He gets along well with other cats and they believe he would do well with other dogs, as well.

If you are interested in adopting Charlie or any of the pets at Saving Graces, you can fill out an application online. Saving Graces is currently meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

