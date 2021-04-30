Advertisement

Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy of Andrew Brown, killed by Pasquotank County deputies

Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy of Andrew Brown; shot and killed by Pasquotank deputies
Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy of Andrew Brown; shot and killed by Pasquotank deputies(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Next week, the funeral will be held for Andrew Brown Jr. Brown, an African American man, was shot and killed by deputies in Pasquotank County, North Carolina.

At the family’s request, Rev. Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy. Lawyers for Brown’s family said the funeral would be held Monday in Elizabeth City.

Other details of the arrangements were still pending.

Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies while they served drug-related search and arrest warrants.

Relative Lee Ferebee said Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would honor his legacy.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Carter
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

Latest News

State auditor questions lawmakers
State audit questions lawmakers actions to provide assistance to low-income residents during COVID
State lawmakers discuss eliminating End-of-Course tests for high schools
State lawmakers discuss eliminating End-of-Course tests for high schools
"Drifter", the emotional support Dog with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office
Dog Becomes Deputy at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
Wilmington movie to be released next January
Movie filmed in Wilmington being released early next year