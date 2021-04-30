Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy of Andrew Brown, killed by Pasquotank County deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Next week, the funeral will be held for Andrew Brown Jr. Brown, an African American man, was shot and killed by deputies in Pasquotank County, North Carolina.

At the family’s request, Rev. Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy. Lawyers for Brown’s family said the funeral would be held Monday in Elizabeth City.

Other details of the arrangements were still pending.

Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies while they served drug-related search and arrest warrants.

Relative Lee Ferebee said Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would honor his legacy.

