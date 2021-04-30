Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and pleasantly cool Saturday

Saturday will have a chilly morning followed by a pleasant afternoon.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quick Forecast

Friday Night: Clear skies and relaxing winds. Northwest winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. Lows near 47.

Saturday Morning: Sunny with temperatures climbing quickly through the morning from the upper 40s to the 60s. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Afternoon: Sunny and pleasant with highs around 72. Winds light from the north, then west, then southwest late.

Tonight

High pressure is building into the region to give us a dry night. Expect starry skies early then moonlit as a bright moon rises later tonight. Overnight lows will tumble to near 47 degrees. Northwest winds will decrease to a 5 to 10 mph range late.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will rule the weather through the weekend, bringing us plenty of sunshine Saturday. Temperatures will revert back to a more spring like level after the brief taste of summer. Highs will hit near 72 Saturday and 82 Sunday with overnight lows near 49 Saturday night. The dry weather will hold through Sunday, however high clouds will stream overhead to give the sky some character.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

A frontal boundary will stall just to our west and north early next week. Skies will trend partly to mostly cloudy with scattered, afternoon showers and storms possible each day. Muggy temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for highs will drop to the mid to upper 60s during the overnights.

