Perquimans County lifts COVID State of Emergency; says continue following state guidance

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

Effective Friday, April 30, 2021, at 8 a.m., local officials from Perquimans County, the Town of Hertford, and the Town of Winfall lifted the State of Emergency for COVID-19 Response.

The State of Emergency was enacted on March 18, 2020, and enabled local officials to impose additional restrictions within the county if necessary.

Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said, “This past year has been extremely challenging for our community, and while COVID-19 is still present, we can see a light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you all for your continued support and for following the guidance set forth by state and local leaders to help us move forward.”

Nixon said while they are ending the response phase of the pandemic, they are still working closely with Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) and have moved into the recovery phase.

They say since late December, twenty-four Mass Vaccination Clinics have been held, and approximately 52% of residents 18 and over have received their first dose, with about 46% being fully vaccinated.

The most recent COVID-19 data, statistics, and trends reported by ARHS, along with reopening efforts at the state and federal levels no longer constitute a state of emergency, according to emergency services.

Emergency Services says its staff will continue monitoring the data and trends for any changes. Nixon emphasized that while the change has been made locally, Governor Roy Cooper still has statewide Executive Orders in place that include wearing face coverings while inside, maintaining social distancing, and limiting large gathering sizes.

