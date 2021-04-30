NRM Early College High School - Zavia Pittman

SCHOOL:

Nash-Rocky Mount Early College



NAME:

Zavia Pittman



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and major in Consumer, Apparel, and Retail.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is balancing schoolwork with college applications.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Some advice I would give to underclassmen is to learn how to manage their time because it will help them put less stress on themselves. I would also tell them not to compare their journey to someone else’s and focus on themselves because it’s their lives to live at the end of the day.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

A highlight of my senior year was finding out that I was accepted into the Honors College at UNC Greensboro.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself living abroad in Japan or living in New York. I will probably be working as the head of marketing for a prominent fashion brand while also creating a product line for my own brand.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my mother. Ever since I was a kid, my mother has taught me to work hard for the things that I want and be confident in my decisions. I hope to one day be as successful and confident as my mother. She really is her own person, and I want the same for myself.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I have a wide variety of interests, including fashion, anime, film, language, culture, and more. Though I am still working on my style, I think that it reflects my eccentric personality. I not only want to work in the fashion industry, but I plan to leave a substantial mark in it as well.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“The key to making any real change in your life is deciding that you want change more than you want the familiar comfort of the pain you’re in now.”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five most essential things in my life are family, education, independence, individuality, and work ethic.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Tokyo, Japan, because I love the Japanese language and culture. I am also in love with the fashion industry in Japan, and I want to contribute to it in the future.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates may not know about me is that I want a pet gecko one day. I know people usually want a furry animal, but I’ve recently fallen in love with geckos.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My senior year of high school was my favorite year of high school, despite Covid-19 cutting it in half. I just remember being with my friends and building stronger bonds with them, which I appreciate more now.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would probably bring a guide on how to survive on a deserted island.