Advertisement

NFL draft: Trevor Lawrence goes #1

No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early NFL Draft picks
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of...
FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. About the only certainty in the confounding 2021 NFL draft is Trevor Lawrence going to the Jaguars with the first overall pick Thursday night in Cleveland. This year's NFL draft is like none other because teams weren't able to meet face-to-face with the pool of prospects outside the lucky few who got to play in the Senior Bowl after a season that was marked by opt outs and cancellations.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cleveland, OH (AP) - There was no suspense at the top of this NFL draft. The top three picks were a quarterback, a quarterback and, yep, another quarterback.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence went to the Jacksonville Jaguars to get things started. He was followed by BYU’s Zach Wilson going to the New York Jets and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

That matched 1971 and 1999 as the only drafts with quarterbacks taken as the top three picks.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was on hand to dispense greetings to players being selected in front of fans in Cleveland. Last year’s draft was conducted virtually because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Carter
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

Latest News

Horn will sit, begin preparation for NFL Draft
Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft
Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis...
Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings 3-1
Carolina Panthers Logo
AP source: Panthers pick up 5th-year option on DJ Moore
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback...
Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos