New Blueprint for state oyster restoration and protection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation released the North Carolina Oyster Blueprint for 2021-2025.

The Blueprint is an action strategy created by more than 50 contributors across the state to advance the restoration, protection, and harvest of oysters. The most recent Blueprint is the fourth edition.

“Our ambitious vision for oysters in North Carolina builds on the Oyster Blueprint’s solid foundation of successes and reflects that forward progress,” said Todd Miller, executive director of the North Carolina Coastal Federation. “I’m especially proud of the commitment, cooperation, and creative thinking the many diverse contributors showed in creating this vital plan, even as COVID-19 added new challenges in the last year.”

Miller said North Carolina Sea Grant served as a key partner during the development of the new Blueprint, continuing the program’s long history of support and work aligned with past and present versions of blueprints.

“Several North Carolina Sea Grant extension team members contributed to workgroups that devised the strategies,” says Frank López, North Carolina Sea Grant’s extension director. Sea Grant also has funded a variety of research projects aligned with the blueprint goals.

Project leaders say restoring oysters is one of the most promising opportunities for coastal states, offering benefits for water quality, fish habitat, and shoreline protection from storms. Restoring wild oyster populations can also increase the commercial oyster harvest and help oyster farmers grow their own, contributing jobs and healthy, local food to the state.

According to project leaders, wild oyster populations in North Carolina have declined over the last century due to historic over harvest and the subsequent impacts of poor water quality, natural disasters, predation, and disease, mirroring the global loss estimated 85 percent of oyster reefs. Although there is no current stock assessment for the wild oyster population in the state, the Division of Marine Fisheries views it as particularly vulnerable to overfishing.

