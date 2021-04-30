New Bern Christian Academy - Hannah Ferrell

SCHOOL:

New Bern Christian Academy



NAME:

Hannah Ferrell



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend a Christian college to study secondary education with a minor in missions.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

I think the most challenging thing about senior year is preparing for your future, without squandering the opportunities you have at hand. It is easy to be engulfed by the decisions you must make, the tests you need to take, and the applications you must fill out. Don’t forget to enjoy your senior year. Don’t worry so much. Give your worries to the Lord and allow Him to use you where you are. You won’t regret it.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t wait to you’re older to make a difference. Uplift others, be kind, choose to love others. Don’t wait to you are a senior to step up. You have so many opportunities, no matter your age. Don’t get overwhelmed with checking off the to-do lists that you get distracted from the big picture. Enjoy high school, enjoy your friends.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Senior trip and all the memories! Senior year is big. It is exciting. It is something you anticipate all of your life. Enjoy the little moments. Take pictures and videos that you can keep forever. Take mental pictures. These are the good ole days!



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself serving in ministry. I’m not sure exactly what that will look like. I don’t know exactly what God’s plan is for me, but I would love to live each day growing closer to Him. Getting married, having children, and living this beautiful life being His hands and feet.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents, because they point me to Jesus every day. They are always showing me what it means to love selflessly and live for the One who gave it all for us. For that, I could never thank them enough.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

Because God made me special and unique in His image. A very extroverted people person who loves to smile.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The Lord, His Word, His purpose for me, my family, and friends.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Charleston, South Carolina because it is beautiful and I have so many memories there!!



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I love to fish!



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Every single one of them.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

The Bible.