NC Sen. Tillis says he feels great after cancer surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says he feels great following prostate cancer surgery earlier this month.

The second-term Republican senator told Charlotte TV station WCNC this week that he was diagnosed at the height of his reelection campaign last fall.

The station says a routine physical and PSA blood test revealed the possibility of prostate cancer.

Tillis defeated Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham in November. He says he’s slowly adding exercise back into his routine, and is aiming to skydive on his 61st birthday in August.

