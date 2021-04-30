Nash Central High School - Brooke Thompson
WITN Class of 2021
Brooke Thompson
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Brooke Thompson and I am a senior at Nash Central High School. I will be attending UNC Chapel Hill in the fall and I am planning to major in Radiologic Science. I have a sister and a brother, two cats named Lily and Gigi, and a dog named Ace. I enjoy playing volleyball both at school and for my travel team, Carolina Chaos. I love going to different historical sites all over the United States to learn more about events that have occurred over the years. I am the SGA President at my school and I am so glad to have the opportunity to help people in my community!
|SCHOOL:
Nash Central High School
NAME:
Brooke Thompson
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
UNC Chapel Hill
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Waiting for a decision after submitting college applications.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Every class counts. Do your best starting your freshman year!
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Getting accepted into UNC Chapel Hill.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
Working as a radiologist
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My mom is the most influential person in my life because she is always there for me when things get rough and she always wants me to succeed and reach my goals.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I choose to follow my own path rather than doing what the crowd does.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of who do the things that no one can imagine.” -Alan Turing
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
Relationship with Jesus, family, education, health, friends
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would move to Warsaw, Poland. I would move to Poland because I enjoy European history and I feel like actually living there would be fascinating and educational. Warsaw is a beautiful city that has breathtaking architecture where I could spend days exploring all of the different buildings.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I enjoy playing Animal Crossing and designing my island.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Junior year
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
Water
