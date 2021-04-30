Nash Central High School - Brooke Thompson

SCHOOL:

Nash Central High School



NAME:

Brooke Thompson



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

UNC Chapel Hill



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Waiting for a decision after submitting college applications.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Every class counts. Do your best starting your freshman year!



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Getting accepted into UNC Chapel Hill.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Working as a radiologist



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom is the most influential person in my life because she is always there for me when things get rough and she always wants me to succeed and reach my goals.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I choose to follow my own path rather than doing what the crowd does.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Sometimes it is the people no one imagines anything of who do the things that no one can imagine.” -Alan Turing



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Relationship with Jesus, family, education, health, friends



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Warsaw, Poland. I would move to Poland because I enjoy European history and I feel like actually living there would be fascinating and educational. Warsaw is a beautiful city that has breathtaking architecture where I could spend days exploring all of the different buildings.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I enjoy playing Animal Crossing and designing my island.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Water