Advertisement

Movie filmed in Wilmington being released early next year

Wilmington movie to be released next January
Wilmington movie to be released next January(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new movie, filmed in North Carolina, will be released early next year. The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke, was filmed in Wilmington this year.

The horror movie is about a 13-year-old boy abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement.

But when a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, the boy discovers he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.

The movie is being released next year on January 28, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Carter
Police name suspect & victim in Plymouth murder
The accident happened Wednesday evening around 8:24 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
TROOPERS: man hit by Kinston police car while crossing street
Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City
Judge will not release Andrew Brown body cam video
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC
Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

Latest News

State auditor questions lawmakers
State audit questions lawmakers actions to provide assistance to low-income residents during COVID
State lawmakers discuss eliminating End-of-Course tests for high schools
State lawmakers discuss eliminating End-of-Course tests for high schools
Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy of Andrew Brown; shot and killed by Pasquotank deputies
Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy of Andrew Brown, killed by Pasquotank County deputies
"Drifter", the emotional support Dog with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office
Dog Becomes Deputy at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office