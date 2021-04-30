Movie filmed in Wilmington being released early next year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new movie, filmed in North Carolina, will be released early next year. The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke, was filmed in Wilmington this year.

The horror movie is about a 13-year-old boy abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement.

But when a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, the boy discovers he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims.

The movie is being released next year on January 28, 2022.

