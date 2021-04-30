Mattamuskeet Early College High School - Elena Contreras

SCHOOL:

Mattamuskeet Early College High School



NAME:

Elena Rose Contreras



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

not sure but hopefully I’ll be working with animals in some way



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

To continue to push forward despite life’s obstacles.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

To never give up. There will be obstacles that try to get in the way but in the end you have control of how they affect you.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

being selected to represent my school on WITN!



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Hopefully in 10 years I will have my own business.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom because no matter what she has been by my side and she supports every decision I make.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

God created me



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Be like a pineapple: stand tall, wear a crown, and be sweet on the inside”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

· Family

· True friends

· God

· Animals

· Good health



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

New Orleans because it’s so unique and full of art.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I’ve been with most of my classmates since kindergarten so I feel like they know me well.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Freshmen year when things were simple and COVID was not a thing.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My dog because she would stick with me and keep me entertained