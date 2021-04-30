Jim’s Forecast: Warm and breezy Friday; Red Flag Warning

Red Flag Warning

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for all counties from 10am through 8pm Friday. Gusty north winds, low humidity levels and dry ground conditions will lead to a higher risk of wildfires and brush fires today. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The warning will be in effect from 10a.m. to 8p.m.

Quick Forecast

Friday morning: Mostly cloudy and comfortable. Rain chance 20%. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny and not as warm as Thursday. Highs near 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Friday

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning bringing a wind shift from the northwest. Moisture is being starved with this front, so only a 20% chance of a stray morning shower is possible, otherwise, morning clouds will thin out for a bright afternoon. Highs will reach near 80 Friday.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will once again trail Friday’s cold front, bringing us a bright weekend. Temperatures will revert back to a more spring like level after the brief taste of summer on Thursday. Highs will hit near 72 Saturday and 80 Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 40s Saturday night. The dry weather will hold through Sunday. A few showers will return next work week.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

A frontal boundary will stall just to our west and north early next week. Skies will trend mostly cloudy with scattered, afternoon showers and storms possible each day. Muggy highs in the mid to upper 80s will drop to the mid 60s during the overnights.