Greenville man wanted for Craven County stabbing

Rimez Person
Rimez Person(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for a stabbing that happened Thursday morning in Craven County.

Rimez Person has warrants charging him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and felony breaking & entering, and breaking & entering with intent to injure the occupant.

Deputies say Jeffrey Jackson was stabbed multiple times on U.S. 17 outside of Vanceboro around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

They said the 36-year-old man was taken to Vidant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown should call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or 911.

