Elizabeth City tattoo artist painting memorial mural of Brown on his house

Tattoo artist painting a mural of Andrew Brown on Brown's house.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Ulysses Edwards, a tattoo artist in Elizabeth City, has been participating in the protests seeking justice for Andrew Brown, but he’s also doing something to memorialize Brown.

Edwards says, “I will continue to use my art as a voice in the movement and the fight for justice for Andrew Brown and I’m hoping it will touch as many people as possible.”

Edwards is doing that by painting a mural of Brown on the side of the house where he lived.

He says, “Give people a reminder of what’s going on right now, while we are out here doing what we are doing. It’s definitely an honor to be in this position to be giving this to the community as a memorial for Andrew Brown.”

Edwards also says he will continue to protest until justice is served.

